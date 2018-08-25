A woman set fire to a Lutz house after separating from her husband, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters and deputies were called Saturday to a home near Livingston Road and E. County Line Road.

When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Brandi Currigan, 41, was at the house and said she was moving out after separating from her husband, who is in Iraq working for a private security company.

During their investigation, authorities said they found Currigan had painted graffiti inside and outside the house and dumped paint throughout the home. Investigators said she then set fires at three points inside the house.

Currigan was charged with arson.

She also was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

