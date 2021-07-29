Former MacDill airman sentenced to 15 years in prison for exploiting children online

He will also have to register as a sex offender after his release.

TAMPA, Fla — A former MacDill airman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of children, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

Trevor Mayer, 24, from Sheldon, Iowa, pleaded guilty on December 15, 2020. According to court records, the former airman sought out children as young as 13 years old online and asked them to send him sexually explicit images using a popular online messaging application. He also asked them to engage in sexually explicit conduct and livestream the video to him.

At times, Mayer attempted to coerce the children by threatening to harm them or by bribing them with gift cards, the documents say. When the child complied, Mayer then used a separate app to discretely record the sexually explicit images and videos without their knowledge.

In addition, Mayer also downloaded images depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as the age of 6. U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew ultimately sentenced the former airman to 15 years.

Included in his sentence, Mayer is also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.