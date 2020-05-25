Assault of a Post Office worker is punishable by up to eight years in prison.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who recently shot USPS mail carriers with paintball guns around the District.

Officials said the assaults happened at the following locations and times:

3:15 p.m. in the area of 4800 B St. SE

4:30 p.m. in the area of 3900 1st St. SW

4:30 p.m. in the area of 100 Irvington St. SW

5:30 p.m. in the area of 5800 Quintana St., Riverdale, Maryland

6:15 p.m. in the area of 1200 46th St. SE

The suspect(s), who has not been identified, are described as being an African American male in his twenties, 5'10" to 6" tall, with a slim build with braids/dreads wearing a white shirt.

The vehicle of the unknown suspects(s) is been described as a silver or gray four-door sedan with temporary tags.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact law enforcement at 1-877-876-2455. All information will remain confidential, officials said.

Most recently, neighbors in Southeast D.C. complained of packages that the United States Postal Service has marked as "delivered." Post office officials said mail delays have gotten worse during the pandemic.

A few weeks ago, some Ward 8 constituents wrote to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton about the mail problems, specifically at the Congress Heights station.

The Congresswoman, in turn, wrote to USPS, asking about the cause of the issues.

The US Postal Service wrote back, citing multiple issues that stemmed from a personnel shortage during the pandemic combined with an increase in parcel volume.

“They indicated that even managers were carrying mail there, because of the number of packages," Congresswoman Norton said.