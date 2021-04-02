Maine man arrested by FBI in connection with Capitol riots

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon was arrested without incident Thursday; he is also a person of interest for a suspicious package found in Portland on Jan. 23

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — A Maine man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Boston Division in Maine, along with state and local law enforcement partners, arrested Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, Maine, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia.

The FBI Boston Division says Fitzsimons was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with the following:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Assault on a federal officer

Certain acts during a civil disorder

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Fitzsimons was seen pushing and grabbing police officers who were holding a police line in an arched entranceway on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building.

Shown on Capitol surveillance, he can be seen grabbing officers as he entered the archway. The complaint says after being hit by officers’ batons, Fitzsimons got up and moved towards the middle of the archway; he lowered his shoulder and charged at the line of officers. The officer’s helmet in the lower right corner of the footage has MPDC printed on the back, indicating the Officer belongs to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia.

The complaint also says he appears on a bodycam worn by MPD, shown charging at the police line and swinging at officers.

In an article in the Rochester Voice, Fitzsimons recounts that he was clubbed in the head with a baton after he was unwillingly pushed forward to a police line outside the west face of the Capitol. He said that after being hit in the head, he moved towards the perimeter where he was helped down the Capitol steps towards an ambulance. He was then transported to a local hospital and received six stitches to his head.

In the article, Fitzsimons is quoted as saying, “The speeches from the morning were overtly preaching the election was not over, there was a path to victory through decertification, there was a plan to delay the certification by the House and Senate and then state legislatures would convene and (certify) the right result.”

Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine that Fitzsimons is a person of interest in their investigation of the suspicious package found on Jan. 23 at the Portland Museum of Art.

"We have been working with the FBI and other agencies since the incident occurred. We have no charges at this time in connection to our incident," Martin said.

A man from North Adams, Mass. was also arrested Thursday for his involvement in the riots. Brian P. McCreary, 33, was taken into custody without incident and is charged with the following:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Three counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds

Thursday’s arrests bring the total number of individuals arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol to five.