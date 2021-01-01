'Dr. Love' busted again: Man who faked being a doctor as a teen gets arrested for grand theft, fraud

Malachi Love-Robinson was previously released from prison in 2019.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man who was imprisoned for impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager has been arrested, again.

Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as "Dr. Love," is charged with an organized scheme to defraud under $20,000 and grand theft of $5,000 to $10,000.

According to a police report, Love-Robinson worked as a contracted employee at United States of Freight under the name Alex Robinson. Back in March 2020, investigators say the owner reported Love-Robinson had rerouted several customers' payments to his personal accounts.

Police say they were able to trace one customer's payment directly to a bank account registered in Love-Robinson's name. And, detectives say they tracked the other customers' payments via PayPal or Venmo to an account also in Love-Robinson's name.

United States of Freight reportedly lost a total of $10,129.81.

Detectives say the owner gave them screenshots of text messages he exchanged with Love-Robinson who says he "can't say how truly sorry" he is.

Citing the texts, investigators say Love-Robinson claimed he will pay back the money and he is "doing everything [he] can to make it right." He also reportedly said "I don't want to go back to jail."

According to records, Love-Robinson was booked into jail on Nov. 9, 2020 by Delray Beach Police officers.

Love-Robinson was previously released from prison in Florida in September 2019 after serving about 20 months of his three and a half year sentence. Authorities have said he illegally practiced medicine out of a West Palm Beach office and even treated an undercover officer in 2016 when he was a teenager.

He was separately accused of examining and defrauding an older woman out of $35,000. And, he previously spent a year in a Virginia prison for providing false information while trying to buy a car.

Authorities have said Love-Robinson also posed as a doctor in 2015 but didn't treat anyone and only wandered a hospital in doctor garb.

This Associated Press contributed to this story.

