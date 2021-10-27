Police: Man accused of beating 12-year-old son, leaving him to die arrested

The arrest affidavit reportedly states the police went to the man's house and found the boy dead in the laundry room.

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay man was arrested after being accused of killing his 12-year-old son.

Jason Godleski, 33, went to the Palm Bay Police Department to report his son's death but did not specifically tell them how he died, Click Orlando says the arrest affidavit reports.

The affidavit then reportedly states the police went to the man's house and found the boy dead in the laundry room.

WFTV says when officers interviewed Godleski's girlfriend, she said on Oct. 17 the son had been "misbehaving." She explained the father locked the boy in the laundry room where he stayed for "several days."

She continued to tell officers she would hear Godleski go into the laundry room, yell at his son, beat him and then leave him in the room, WFTV reports.

After days passed, the girlfriend said Godleski told her the family was going to travel to Connecticut without the 12-year-old, according to WFTV. A family member was told over the phone by the father that his son was alive for a "few days" but dead when they left for Connecticut.

Click Orlando reports the affidavit explained Godleski told the family member the death was an accident. He said he hit his son too hard but had "no intent" on killing him.

The father reportedly said he thought about taking the 12-year-old to the hospital, but decided to wait.