Police: Man jumped in car and attacked 74-year-old with broken wine glasses

The 74-year-old told police he threw his key fob out the window during the attack as he believed the man was trying to steal his car.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a man accused of attacking a 74-year-old man with broken wine glasses.

Officers say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on 1st Street in Downtown Sarasota.

A caller told police that Gavin Pearce, 30, grabbed two wine glasses from a nearby restaurant and broke them on the ground before jumping into a parked car and attacking the 74-year-old man in the driver's seat, according to the report.

The caller said that Pearce then jumped out of the car and rode off on a bicycle, according to police.

Officers say they arrived to find the 74-year-old man sitting in a chair receiving aid from citizens nearby. He reportedly chose to drive himself to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Police say the man told them he threw his key fob out the window during the attack as he believed Pearce was trying to steal his car.

Pearce was arrested a short time later near the 5th Street and North Tamiami Trail intersection, according to police. Detectives say he opted to speak with his attorney before answering any questions.

Pearce is facing two felony charges including aggravated battery on a person over 65 and carjacking with a weapon. He is being held at Sarasota County Jail.