Kissimmee pastor accused of exposing himself at a Starbucks, deputies say

The 39-year-old reportedly had similar charges that happened in the same place.
Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office charged a Kissimmee pastor on Monday for exposing himself while masturbating at a Starbucks patio.

Deputies said in a news release they initially received a report on May 9 of a man who "exposed his sexual organs" on the patio of a Starbucks on Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, Florida.

After detectives investigated the allegations, they determined Enginio Muniz-Colon, 31, was the man on the patio and he reportedly had similar charges happen at the same location. 

Authorities say Muniz-Colon also teaches online Ministry classes. 

He was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail where he's being held on bond, the news release said. 

Anyone with information relating to this or other similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

