Man accused of threatening to bring grenade to supervisor of elections office

The man denied the accusations and refused to answer questions after being taken into custody, according to an arrest affidavit.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department arrested a man Saturday who they say threatened to bring a grenade to the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County.

An arrest affidavit explains that 68-year-old Charles Westgate called the office at around 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 8 to talk about issues with his voter ID card. While speaking with a worker, Westgate reportedly got angry over the issues.

This is when police say the 68-year-old said he would bring a grenade into the office "if his issues were not addressed to his liking."

After the initial call, supervisors at the election office called Westgate again to determine the validity of his threat, the affidavit reports.

And once again, Westgate reportedly said he wanted to bring the explosive into the office building. Police say he asked the two supervisors on the call, "What? Are you scared? Are you going to hide under your desks?"

Westgate denied the accusations and refused to answer questions after being taken into custody, according to the affidavit. He was held on a $10,000 bond which was paid eventually.