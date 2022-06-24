Man accused of trying to bring gun, ammunition into Disney Springs

He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man back in May they say tried to bring a gun and ammunition into Disney Springs.

Authorities say 35-year-old Aaron Lopez from Royal Palm Beach had a bag with a gun and ammunition with him while trying to walk through the area.

An arrest affidavit explains a security guard with Disney told Lopez he was going to search his bag after being sent to secondary screening. Lopez reportedly told the man he had a folding knife in the bag.

Once being asked to show the knife to the guard and not placing his bag down, the affidavit reports Lopez said, "Oh there's something else in here besides a knife that I wanna put back in my car."

Lopez then walks away before being stopped by another cast member and brought over to the sheriff's office, authorities explain.

Deputies reportedly found a gun with no serial number along with two magazines both with rounds of ammo in each and another small box of ammo.

The affidavit says Lopez claimed to have a valid carry conceal firearm license but nothing of the sort could be found in any law enforcement database.