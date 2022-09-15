Man accused of illegally towing broken down car, requesting money to give it back

The man's car that was towed was later found at a storage yard and returned to him.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A man was arrested after being accused of illegally towing a broken-down car and asking for money in return for giving it back.

Back on June 21, 2022, a 2010 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen to the Lake Wales Police Department. The owner had reportedly left the car parked on the shoulder of a highway facing a gas station because of mechanical issues.

Witnesses say they later saw a white tow truck removing the car from the area, the agency explains.

Months later on Sept. 12, detectives with the police department learned from the car owner he was contacted by a local tow company about his car. Jesus Melendez, 32, from J & M Towing reportedly sent a letter to the man saying the car was towed at the gas station manager's request.

Police said it was false information as Race Trac management confirmed they don't have cars towed. The agency says the letter also told the man he would get his car back if he paid $735.

When detectives spoke with Melendez over the phone, he initially told them the same story as the letter, officers say. But when questioned further, he reportedly said he needed his lawyer.

The next day, police got an arrest warrant for Melendez for grand theft and scheming to defraud. He was then arrested.

"There is a high likelihood Melendez has done this before, and there may be more victims," the police department wrote in a statement. "If you believe you are a victim of Melendez's scheme, please contact the Lake Wales Police Department."