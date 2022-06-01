Man accused of killing his cousin caught in Highlands County

Highlands County investigators said Johntravious Perry was hiding for two and a half years after shooting and killing his 16-year-old cousin.

AVON PARK, Fla. — Highlands County investigators arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his cousin.

JohnTravious Perry was arrested Wednesday night in Highlands County after investigators received a tip he was celebrating his birthday at his mom's house. Deputies said Perry was hiding from them for two and a half years.

Perry is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Dresean Williams, at a car wash in Avon Park on Dec. 1, 2020.

Highlands County detectives said there were multiple witnesses who saw Perry shoot Williams and there is surveillance video.

Two and a half years later, Perry was arrested on his birthday. Highlands County detectives said he was celebrating at his mom's house.

“It’s hell. Until you lose a kid, you’ll never feel this pain," Dresean's mom, Christina Guffey said. "You can’t describe this pain because when you wake up they’re not there and you replay that."

Before Perry was arrested, Dresean's dad said, "He needs to turn himself in and stop being a b---h."