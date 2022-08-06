24-year-old man accused of killing roommate on July 2 in Lakeland apartment

Thomas Rivera was charged with second degree murder.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department say they have arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday for shooting and killing his roommate in their apartment in Lakeland.

Thomas Rivera was initially arrested for tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement regarding the shooting and killing of his roommate at Big Oaks Apartment on July 2. But, authorities have charged him with second degree murder on Thursday, Lakeland Police Department said in a news release.

The 24-year-old reportedly told police that he left the apartment to walk his dog when he heard gunshots and returned to the apartment where he found his roommate wounded. He also told authorities that he seen two men running from the apartment with guns, police say.

However, evidence found at the shooting showed that Rivera was the only person in apartment when the gun fired and was in close range to his roommate when he was shot, the news release said.

Witnesses near the apartment told police that Rivera possibly waited 30 minutes before calling 911 so his roommate could receive help, law enforcement says.

The 24-year-old's roommate was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after police arrived to the apartment.