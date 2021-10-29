FHP: Man accused of Miami-Dade homicide arrested

Police say the man shot and killed a woman outside of a home in a gated community before shooting a handyman working inside the home.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says troopers have arrested a man accused of shooting two people Thursday night.

An FHP trooper was traveling on Interstate 10, near Mile Marker 312 in Columbia County, when he saw a man running east along the westbound shoulder of the road, a news release says.

There was a Mini Cooper with its hazard lights on sitting west of the man, FHP says. The trooper began to interact with the man, who was described as "extremely erratic," to see if there was any problem with the car.

After checking the man's license and conducting a check on the car tags, FHP says the trooper figured out who the man was.

Miguel Hernandez, 45, was then arrested after being connected to a recent killing in Miami-Dade County, FHP explains.

According to the Associated Press, police say a man shot and killed a woman outside of a home in a gated community before shooting a handyman working inside the home.

The handyman was taken to the hospital while the woman died at the scene from her injuries, AP reports. The accused shooter, now identified as Hernandez, was apparently arguing with the woman outside the two-story lakeside home just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.