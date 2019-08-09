SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A man is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl and assaulting her 4-year-old friend who tried to stop him.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Paul Morgan, 63, went up to a 9-year-old girl who was playing with her friends and asked to see her panties.

Deputies said the girl told him no, and then he dragged her to the backyard of a home.

The girl’s friends, who are six and four, followed them and tried to confront Morgan, investigators said.

Deputies said Morgan lifted the girl’s skirt up and touched her over her underwear.

The 4-year-old yelled at Morgan to stop and he grabbed her by the shoulder and pushed her.

The 9-year-old was able to break free, according to deputies. Her mom called 911 and tried to confront Morgan, who ran away.

Deputies were able to find him and arrest him.

Deputies said Morgan suffers from an intellectual disability and he is a resident at the Harbor Point Assisted Living Facility in Safety Harbor.

Morgan was charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation, and one count of child abuse.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter