TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A man who beat and stomped another man outside a Treasure Island McDonald's is now charged with murder after the injured man died, police said.

According to an affidavit, Tracy Bryan Briley, 53, who is homeless, got into an argument with Christopher Lawrence, 40, on July 12 outside the restaurant on Gulf Boulevard. Witnesses said Briley punched Lawrence, which caused him to fall and hit his head on the concrete.

Briley started to walk away, but then came back and stomped on Lawrence's head three times, witnesses said.

Lawrence had a traumatic brain injury and was placed on life support. He died Tuesday.

Briley was being held on a count of aggravated battery, but the charge has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

