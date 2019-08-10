MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Manatee County man is accused of extorting nude photos of a 16-year-old California girl for a year via Snapchat starting when she was 15.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, what started as a friendly online conversation escalated into Bailey Terry wanting "more and more, pictures and nude pictures and detailed types of pictures transmitted back to him."

At first, the sharing of photos was consensual, according to an arrest affidavit. But, over time, deputies claim Terry started threatening to send the photos the girl had sent him to her friends and others at her school if she didn't continue to send him new pictures once or twice a month. That went on for a year prior to her finally coming forward, according to law enforcement.

In October of 2018, the young woman filed a complaint in California. Investigators say it took them nearly a year to trace Terry back to Florida by tracking IP addresses.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Randy Warren says that's not unusual in cases involving some internet crimes.

Terry was arrested on Oct. 3, 2019.

The arrest report says that Terry created four different identities with four different Snapchat accounts. The person he pretended to be with the California teen was a 17-year-old, according to authorities. Deputies say he even sent the girl nude photos of "himself" that he found online to trick her.

"The goal here was to get these pornographic images," said Warren.

In the course of the investigation photos of several other girls aged between 13 and 17 were found in Terry's possession, deputies claim.

According to the affidavit, he admitted all of it saying he "knew what he did was wrong" and said, "he has a problem." He also claims to have not sent any of the photos or videos he collected to anyone else.

Terry now faces 14 charges including 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of use of a computer to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, promoting the sexual performance of a child and extortion.

