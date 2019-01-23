HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are investigating a possible hate crime against a Middle Eastern family in Holiday.

A Holiday man is accused of harassing the family and burglarizing their home.

Investigators say he threw nails at the family's vehicles.

Law enforcement members have not released many details about the incident. But, Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to discuss the situation in detail at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

