PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for domestic violence after Pinellas County deputies say he beat a woman who was holding a four-month-old baby.

Dexter Churches, 27, is accused of slamming the woman into the wall twice, causing large holes in the wall while she held the young child. According to the arrest report, he also slammed the woman against a table, causing a large lump to form on her head.

Churches is also accused of choking the woman, and investigators say she said her arm and back were hurt after the incident. The entire time the assault happened, the woman continued to hold the baby, the report says.

The report claims Churches also broke the woman's cell phone to keep her from calling 911. Deputies say he violated his probation.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery, neglect of a child with great bodily harm, sexual battery, and tampering with a witness.

Editor's Note: The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. Click here for more information and resources from 10News.

