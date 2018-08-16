PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Pasco deputies arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly hitting a woman over the head with a shovel twice while trying to rob her outside of a Port Richey home last week.

Detectives say Jamael Hubbard attacked the woman with a shovel and robbed her outside of a home located near the intersection of Vera and Ruth drives on Aug. 8.

Witnesses say Hubbard hit her twice to try to get her to let go of the bags she was carrying. The woman fought back, but witnesses say he started choking her until she released the bags.

Hubbard is accused of stealing $300 along with some stamps. He is charged with robbery with a weapon.

