TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a man they said shot and killed another Tuesday.

Officers said David Lee Fogg, Jr., 36, shot Ellis Rountree, Jr. near the intersection of Nebraska and Floribraska avenues, according to the Tampa Police Department.

People who told officers they saw the shooting said Fogg shot Roundtree while he was laying on the bench. Witnesses said two people followed Fogg after the shooting and he turned around and shot at them, police said.

After three days of investigating, officers arrested Fogg and charged him with murder in the first degree and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

RELATED: Tampa police: Man on the run after deadly shooting

RELATED: Police: Man accused of killing Orlando outlet store manager believed to be found dead in his car

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter