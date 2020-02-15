TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a man they said shot and killed another Tuesday.
Officers said David Lee Fogg, Jr., 36, shot Ellis Rountree, Jr. near the intersection of Nebraska and Floribraska avenues, according to the Tampa Police Department.
People who told officers they saw the shooting said Fogg shot Roundtree while he was laying on the bench. Witnesses said two people followed Fogg after the shooting and he turned around and shot at them, police said.
After three days of investigating, officers arrested Fogg and charged him with murder in the first degree and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
RELATED: Tampa police: Man on the run after deadly shooting
RELATED: Police: Man accused of killing Orlando outlet store manager believed to be found dead in his car
What other people are reading right now:
- Neighbor linked to death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, police say
- Who is Coty Scott Taylor, man linked to Faye Swetlik death?
- Sheriff: Winter Haven woman scammed more than 60 people out of $1.6 million
- Innocent Jacksonville man should not be compensated for wrongful conviction after 42 years in prison, state says
- Video: Speeding car catapults off neighborhood roundabout
- Snakes congregating in Lakeland are just there to mate
- He's been missing since 2000, making him the longest-running Amber Alert in the state
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter