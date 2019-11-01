ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a St. Petersburg supermarket Thursday was released on bond.

St. Petersburg police said Charles Reed was seen getting out of the vehicle that crashed into Midtown Supermarket and leaving the scene.

Police said they found a gun in the vehicle Reed was driving.

Reed faces misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and resisting an officer without violence. He also faces a felony charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.

Reed’s bond had been set for $10,400.

