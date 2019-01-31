ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg salesman is facing multiple charges after forcing elderly people to buy hundreds of dollars of meat they didn't want, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Ronald Robert Vanwie Jr., 44, was arrested Tuesday.

According to deputies, on Jan. 26, 2018, Vanwie went to a Palm Harbor home on April 26 and unlawfully entered. He ignored the 64-year-old resident's orders to leave, then put three boxes of frozen steaks in the resident's freezer without permission, deputies said.

Vanwie would not leave until he was paid, and the victim, who was afraid of him, gave him a check for $284, deputies said.

On May 9, Vanwie entered the home of an 89-year-old Largo woman and "pressured" her to buy $207 worth of steak and hamburger meat, deputies said. The meat was rotten, but Vanwie would not refund the money, according to deputies.

On May 11, he went to a Largo home and met with a 74-year-old woman who was watering her garden. She told him she didn't want to buy any meat, but he carried packages into her home without her permission and put hamburger meat in her freezer, deputies said.

He then demanded $500 in payment, but the victim refused, deputies said. He became angry, and she eventually gave him $30 to get him to leave, according to deputies. The victim did not use the meat.

On May 29, he went to a home in St. Petersburg and spoke with the 78-year-old woman living there. The victim agreed to buy meat, and Vanwie asked for $500. He put meat in her freezer. When the victim said she didn't have the money in the home to pay him, he told her to drive to the bank to get the money, deputies said.

Vanwie followed the alleged victim to the bank, but the woman could not find her banking information. When he found out, Vanwie got angry and forced himself into her vehicle to look in her purse, deputies said.

Not getting any payment, Vanwie drove back to the victim's home and took the meat.

On May 30, he sold $500 worth of rotten meat to a 90-year-old St. Petersburg woman, deputies said.

Vanwie did all this without a permit, deputies said.

He was charged with four charges of home solicitation sale without a permit, four counts of home solicitation sale without buyer right to cancel, three counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling and one count of strong arm robbery. His bail was set at $105,800.

Vanwie was arrested last year in a similar case involving an 85-year-old woman in Largo.

