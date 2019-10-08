LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- A Louisville man has been accused of raping and fracturing an 8-year-old girls skull August 9.

According to a police report, 29-year-old Cane Madden, hit an 8-year-old girl over the head with a shovel, sexually assaulted her and robbed her of her iPad. This happened in the 1700 block of Hale Ave.

The 8-year-old was transported to Norton's Children Hospital whereupon medical observation, doctors advised detectives that the girl had suffered a fractured right skull, multiple cuts, contusions to the head, and significant bruising and tearing of the vaginal wall, which is indicative of sexually assault. Authorities say Madden was seen in the area of the assault before and after.

Madden confessed to officers that he had knowledge of the assault and consented to be transported the 2nd Division office for questioning. He also gave a Mirandized statement providing intimate details of the physical assault with the shovel, fists and the sexual assault that included digital and penile penetration.

This isn't Madden's first time of being accused of sexual assault as well as biting a viciously biting a woman in June 2017.

Madden has been charged with 1st-degree rape, assault, and robbery. A judge declined a request to dismiss the charges Monday and entered a not guilty plea for him.

