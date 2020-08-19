Man accused of illegally detaining Black teen arraigned for false imprisonment

Prosecutors say it appears to be a case of racial profiling.

A man accused of illegally detaining a Black teen on his way to basketball practice has been arraigned for false imprisonment, the State Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Luis Santos, 54, has been formally charged with false imprisonment. Santos did not appear during the hearing, and his attorney submitted a written plea of not guilty.

Authorities say the incident happened on June 9 in Seffner. According to State Attorney Andrew Warren's Office, Santos illegally detained an 18-year-old Black student around 5:34 a.m. while the teen was heading to practice.

Prosecutors said Santos stopped the teen, who was riding his bike in a neighborhood, and held him in that spot against his will. Santos also reportedly accused the teen of committing crimes and detained him until law enforcement arrived.

"The evidence shows the victim had not committed any crime and Santos made misleading statements to law enforcement about what he had witnessed. The young man felt threatened and was not free to leave, while Santos acted as though he had the legal authority of a law enforcement officer, including compelling the victim to put his hands in the air until sheriff’s deputies arrived," the State Attorney's Office wrote in a statement.

The office said the teen was riding his bike to basketball practice with a jump rope, a basketball and gym shoes in a backpack. When deputies arrived, they said the teen still had his hands over his head and "was visibly shaken and hyperventilating."

A criminal report from the State Attorney's Office said Santos stopped the teen and told him that he was being detained for "breaking into vehicles." The report said Santos did not actually see the teen breaking into cars.

According to law enforcement, the teen authorities that Santos was holding his right hand over his right pants pocket in a way that made the teen believe Santos might have a weapon. The State Attorney's Office report said Santos approached the teen in an "aggressive manner" and made the teen fear that he was not able to leave the area.

If convicted, Santos could face up to five years in prison.

