WANTED: Man accused of critically burning child across 30% of their body

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of intentionally burning a child, leaving the victim unable to walk and in need of rehabilitation.

A warrant was issued Sunday for the arrest of Anthony Adams, 19. He is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

Investigators said the alleged assault happened Aug. 6 in the 3400 block of Walnut Bend Drive. The child was reportedly burned over 30 percent of their body.

HPD said Adams is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.