Man accused of killing 2 women and a 6-year-old girl in 2019 pleads guilty

The guilty plea comes ahead of the two-year anniversary of their death.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man police say is responsible for the "brutal murder" of three people, including a 6-year-old girl, in 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Ernst Cherizard, 40, now awaits a March sentencing on three counts of first-degree murder, according to a press release.

"It is my hope that this plea and coming sentencing will ultimately bring closure to the family of those needlessly killed at the hand of this monster," Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. "This killer should never again see the light of day."

Cherizard, is accused of killing his former girlfriend Eli Junia Normil, 23, her 6-year-old daughter Elizabelle Frenel and her aunt Nicole Guillume, 48, at the Citrus Ridge Apartment complex on April 12, 2019.

At the time, investigators say Cherizard fled the area before turning himself in to the Haines City Police department two days later.

Prior to turning himself in, Cherizard published an apology note of sorts on Facebook, according to police.

Officers say he wrote: "Daddy is so sorry with all my heart cuz I can't believe this happened" on Facebook. The 6-year-old was not Cherizard's child.