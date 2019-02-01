LAKELAND, Fla. -- Polk County deputies have arrested a 26-year-old man, accused of vehicular homicide after the death of his 5-year-old son.

Deputies say Austin Cabanas was driving 68-75 mph in a 35-mph zone and refused to pull over for a traffic stop around 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Cabanas drove through a red light at US Highway 17/92 at East Pomelo Street and crashed into another vehicle that had the right-of-way, according to deputies.

Cabanas then crashed into a light pole, authorities said. His 5-year-old son, Ayden Cabanas, was killed in the crash.

According to investigators, Cabanas was found to be driving on a suspended driver's license with his wife in the car and two children in the back seat, who were not properly restrained.

"Cabanas was reckless and negligent. He is responsible for the death of his 5-year-old son," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "When law enforcement makes a traffic stop, you pull over. It's that simple. You don't recklessly flee endangering the lives of others."

Cabanas was taken into custody at his home on Old Dade City Road during a party on New Year's Eve. He is being held at the Polk County Jail without bond.

