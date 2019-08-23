TAMPA, Fla. — The man accused of stabbing and killing a HART bus driver has been found not competent to stand trial.

A judge made the ruling Friday morning. Justin McGriff will now be sent to Florida State Hospital where doctors and staff will work with him with the goal of restoring competency.

McGriff is accused of slitting a driver's throat May 18 near Nebraska Avenue and Locust Street in Tampa. According to an arrest affidavit, McGriff told the driver, "God bless you" before killing him.

Witnesses told deputies there was no apparent provocation before the attack.

Earlier this month, prosecutors filed a notice with the 13th Judicial Circuit to seek the death penalty for McGriff.

After the driver's death, HART announced it would install safety barriers on its 210 buses to protect drivers.

