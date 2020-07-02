ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say tips led to the arrest of a 19-year-old driver who hit two people, killing one, in January.

Keshawn Long is accused of crashing into two people Jan. 18, near 9th Avenue South and 40th Street South in St. Petersburg.

After the crash Long got out of the car and left the crash, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Long faces vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, operating without a driver’s license causing death and auto theft charges.

Long was already serving time in jail for other charges, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with more information on the crash to call 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips can also be texted to TIP-411.

RELATED: Police: 1 person dead after hit-and-run crash with stolen Mercedes in St. Petersburg

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter