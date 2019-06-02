MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of getting angry about his wife making somebody a plate of food at a Super Bowl party before detectives say he fatally shot his stepbrother and critically injured a woman, according to local media reports.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Calvin Wilkins, 38, got verbally abusive, and nearly everyone, including his wife, left the home -- leaving behind just the two victims.

WHBQ-TV says there were multiple gunshots. A father of seven was killed, and a mother of three was hurt.

Inside the house, police found two handguns, marijuana and clear plastic bags, according to WHBQ.

Wilkins is charged with murder and attempted murder -- among other counts, WMC reports.

