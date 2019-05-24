TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of killing his wife’s cat.

Bryce Beaumont, 23, is charged with felony animal cruelty.

Tempe police said Beaumont admitted he strangled her cat to death in October 2017.

Beaumont told police he “grabbed his cat with both hands around the neck and looked the cat in the eyes and choked it," CBS 5-KPHO reported.

He also told police he felt high and excited while he choked the cat.

Beaumont said he didn’t tell his wife that he choked the cat to death because he wasn’t sure how it would affect their marriage, according to KPHO.

Police said it didn’t stop there.

When Beaumont took the cat’s body to the humane society for disposal, he met with somebody bringing a stray kitten. Police said he took that kitten home and just a few days later, broke its leg.

The kitten’s leg had to be amputated, according to KPHO. The kitten was later put up for adoption.

