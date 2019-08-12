The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a 31-year-old man who was seen masturbating at a 7-Eleven also burglarized a car and stole another man's wallet.

Deputies said Brandon Hicks exposed himself just before 7 a.m. Sunday at the convenience store on South Kings Avenue in Brandon. According to law enforcement, he then drove away in a Hyundai Accent before being stopped by a deputy at the intersection of Kings Avenue and Sunset Drive.

Authorities said they found 29 Quetiapine pills, 27 Escitaloprám pills, a knife with a 10-inch blade and another guy's wallet while searching the car Hicks was driving.

Hicks was charged with exposure of sexual organs, burglary, dealing in stolen property, possession of drugs without a prescription (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, and resting an officer without violence.

