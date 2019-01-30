TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man found fatally wounded in the driver's seat of a minivan Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Paul Dean McCourt of Seffner was arrested Wednesday.

Monday night, a deputy found a minivan stopped in the eastbound lanes of Woodberry Road just east of Essex Road in Tampa. The engine was running and the vehicle was in park.

Inside, they found an unresponsive man who had been shot. The deputy tried CPR, and the victim was taken to a hospital but died there.

The victim's name has not been released.

RELATED: Man found shot inside car in middle of Brandon intersection

Interviews with friends of the victim revealed he was making a drug deal at the time, according to investigators. Deputies said McCourt was buying marijuana from the victim and shot him.

McCourt was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. He is being held without bail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.