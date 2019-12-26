MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was accused of killing a 9-year-old girl by poisoning her with chloroform as he attempted to sexually assault her in Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Jeffrey Beagley was found unresponsive and later died at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time. The sheriff's office said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Beagley was arrested on Dec. 13 and was facing multiple charges relating to the death of a 9-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at a home in Grand Junction on Nov. 8.

When police arrived, they found the girl on the living room floor of the house, according to an affidavit from the Grand Junction Police Department. She was not breathing and was unresponsive. The girl was later pronounced dead.

RELATED: Affidavit: Man fatally poisoned 9-year-old girl with chloroform while trying to sexually assault her

RELATED: Suspect arrested in 9-year-old girl's death in Grand Junction

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS