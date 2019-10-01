HOLIDAY, Fla. -- An Orange County man is accused of pointing a gun at another man inside a Pasco County bar, where investigators say he mumbled something about being "undercover" said the victim was "under arrest."

Amit Rampersaud, 31, is charged with aggravated assault, falsely impersonating an officer and carrying a concealed firearm.

The altercation allegedly happened early Wednesday morning on Universal Plaza in Holiday.

"The victim has no idea who [Rampersaud] is and no idea why he pulled the firearm on him," an arrest affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Rampersaud told investigators the victim was "saying weird things" before he pulled the gun.

Rampersaud allegedly denied claiming to be undercover.

He was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center. He has since been released on $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.

