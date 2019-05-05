LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 1-month-old is in serious condition after his father told police he punched and later dropped his baby after losing a video game.

Anthony Trice, 26, was watching his infant child alone when police said he began losing a video game. Trice told police he became angry, striking his son in the head. Police said Trice tried to quiet the baby, carrying the baby into the kitchen where he then dropped the baby.

According to his arrest citation, Trice then brought the baby back to the bedroom and propped him up with a blanket and bottle. He went to the bathroom, and then returned to find the baby in distress. Trice called 911 for help, and gave a statement to police.

The baby is in serious condition at Norton Children's Hospital.