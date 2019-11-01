PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he held a student at gunpoint and stole a phone near Turkey Creek Middle School.

Cody Henderson, 25, was taken into custody and charged with robbery, child abuse and false imprisonment, according to jail records.

Deputies say Henderson went up to the victim Wednesday morning at a nearby park and started talking to the child before pulling out a small gun and asking for the student’s cell phone.

After Henderson left the area, the student notified Turkey Middle School personnel, and they called authorities, a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County School district said.

Investigators say the student identified Henderson from a photo lineup.

He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail, where he remains on $54,000 bond.

