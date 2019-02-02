BRADENTON, Fla. — A Manatee County man is accused of running over a 9-year-old with his vehicle.

Manatee County deputies said Rafael Gutierrez, 22, was arguing with his girlfriend in a parked vehicle.

Another man went outside because of the noise they were making and got into an argument with Gutierrez, law enforcement said.

Deputies said Gutierrez got mad, pulled his girlfriend out of the driver’s seat and intentionally drove into the man who had confronted him.

Two other people were walking back from Burger King and saw the disturbance on their street, authorities said.

Law enforcement said after Gutierrez drove into the first person, he started driving toward another victim.

While he was driving toward the second victim he ran over a 9-year-old, deputies said.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, deputies reported.

Gutierrez left the scene but was tracked down by a K-9 and arrested, law enforcement said.

Deputies said Gutierrez told them he didn’t mean to hit the child.

