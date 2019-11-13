BRANDON, Fla. — A judge has granted the state's motion to hold a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend without bond Wednesday, the Tampa courthouse confirmed.

Richard Miller, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Rene Williams, his ex-girlfriend and teacher's aide at Foster Elementary.

WWE star Titus O'Neil, a friend of Williams who was in the area helping her with a school project, remembered her at a news conference.

"Being a product of domestic violence myself, my mother having me at a very young age, of 12, due to a domestic assault. This is a very serious issue for me," O'Neil said.

O’Neil plans to pay for Williams’ funeral.

