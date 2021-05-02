Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at deputy turns himself in

The deputy was attempting to stop the car he was in because it was involved in another shooting earlier that week, the sheriff's office said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of leaning out of the passenger side of a car and shooting at a deputy has turned himself in, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say it started Jan. 31 when they investigated a shooting near a gas station. Those victimized said as they were leaving the store they saw a silver BMW following them. The sheriff's office says they told deputies they heard shots fired from the car and one person was hit. The person was taken the hospital where doctors found a bullet lodged in their spine, the agency said. The person is stable and still receiving treatment, deputies say.

As a detective went back to the gas station and watched surveillance video, he says he saw a silver BMW sitting in the parking lot with 20-year-old Nathaniel James Woodruff in the passenger side watching the people victimized enter and exit the store. Video shows the car following behind those victimized, the sheriff's office said.

The agency says on Feb. 2, a detective tried to stop the silver BMW for its involvement in the shooting but the driver led him on a chase. That's when Woodruff leaned out of the passenger side and shot at the detective, the sheriff's office said. A warrant for Woodruff's arrest was then issued, deputies say.

On Friday, Woodruff reportedly turned himself in for aggravated assault of an officer. When interviewed, deputies say he admitted to being in the car when the other shooting happened.

Woodruff was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of an officer.