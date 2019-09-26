CLEARWATER, Fla. — The family attorneys for a man accused of shooting and killing another man over a parking spot are claiming "stand your ground" immunity applies to the case.

Police say the shooting happened due to a parking dispute that happened in front of a man's home on Aug. 31.

Deshon Powers, 26, is accused of leaving an argument with another man at some point and getting a gun from his house. Witnesses told police that he came back to the car, and the argument allegedly continued until Powers shot Derek Omasta, 31, in the upper body.

Omasta died not long after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Now, Powers' attorneys are claiming Omasta had a knife and was "being aggressive," which is when the attorneys say Powers shot Omasta in his own defense.

The lawyers also claim the wife may have gotten rid of the knife before police arrived and argue Clearwater police didn't do their jobs and were quick to rush to judgment.

The attorneys are hoping the state attorney will modify the charge or dismiss it altogether.

“This is an issue we need to pay attention to and quite frankly, it raises questions," the lead attorney said during the press conference Thursday.

