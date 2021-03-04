Deputies searching for man who stabbed his grandfather to death Saturday

Investigators believe Brian King, 25, killed Harold King, 74 before fleeing Saturday morning.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Deputies are searching for the man accused of stabbing his grandfather, 74-year-old Harold King to death in Asheboro.

It happened Saturday at a home on the 200 block of Emmanuel Church Rd, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

Brian King, 25, is suspected of stabbing Harold King to death inside the house before fleeing with his grandmother in a red 2000 Chevy Silverado, deputies said.

Several hours later, his grandmother was dropped off in Thomasville where she called 911, according to investigators. She is being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, RCSO official said. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

When deputies arrived at the home, Harold King was dead, RCSO officials said.

Brian King was located in Moorseville, North Carolina this morning by Mooresville police, but when officers conducted a search they were unable to find him. A warrant is out for King's arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.