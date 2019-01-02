NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A New Jersey man accused of staging a slip-and-fall is facing insurance fraud and other charges, according to Bridgewater Courier News.

The newspaper reported Alexander Goldinsky, 57, was charged after he allegedly staged an incident where he threw ice on the floor and he slipped and fell.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that showed the incident.

An investigation showed that after Goldinsky threw the ice on the floor, he got on the ground and waited for somebody to find him.

After the incident, Goldinsky filed a fake insurance claim for an ambulance ride and treatment for the injuries he got after the fall, the prosecutor's office said.

