MIAMI — A man was arrested Friday morning after an airport spokesperson said he arrived at Miami International Airport stowed away in the belly of the plane from Cuba, CBS Miami reported.

It happened on a Swift Airlines flight that landed at around midnight.

An airport spokesperson told CBS Miami that U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested the man.

Video from Alex Gonzalez shows airport personnel talking with the man on the ground.

