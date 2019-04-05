LEESBURG, Va. — A man from North Potomac, Maryland faces felony charges after police said he solicited an undercover officer for the chance to have “sexual relations” with a horse.

Leesburg police arrested James Von Dundas, 67, at Balls Bluff Park, where undercover Animal Services officers met him. They said Von Dundas “indicated his intent to engage in the illegal activity.”

Von Dundas was released on $2,500 bond, and is banned from contact with any and all animals pending a court appearance, according to Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS).

“We recognize that proactive investigations are one of the best ways to ensure the community is safe,” Department of Animal Services Director Nina Stively said in a release. “We do not want to wait for crimes against animals to happen, we want to prevent them.”

Von Dundas is scheduled to appear in court on May 6 in Loudoun County General District Court.

LCAS said in a release crimes against nature involving animals are a class 6 felony, which has a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.