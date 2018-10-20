WILDWOOD, Fla.—A 60-year-old man was arrested after Sumter County deputies said he tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl Friday.

Deputies said Kevin Ramsey grabbed the girl’s arm at Lake Okahumpka Park and tried to take her with him.

The girl got away after she hit him and ran home, according to law enforcement.

Investigators found Ramsey at a different park and arrested him, deputies said.

Deputies said they were reaching out to other law enforcement agencies to see if Ramsey matched the description of any other abductions or attempts.

Ramsey was charged with attempted kidnapping, simple battery and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

