CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man paid to have sex with two underage girls, police said.

According to affidavits, David Devon Newton, 36, met the first girl, who is older than 12 but younger than 16, on the Seeking.com website, using another person's account.

Police said the girl gave him her phone number, and the two texted each other at least 872 times between Feb. 7 and March 16 to arrange a meeting.

On Feb. 12, Newton drove to the girl's home and flashed his headlights, telling the girl to get in the backseat, police said. That's when she realized he wasn't the person in the dating site profile.

The two had sex, and he paid her $100, police said.

Then on March 16, Newton reportedly met with a second girl older than 12 and younger than 16 who had had sex with a friend of his. The two exchanged at least 372 texts before agreeing to meet, police said.

He reportedly picked her up at the end of her street so her parents wouldn't know, and they drove to a parking lot, where they had sex. He paid her $60, police said.

Both girls identified Newton from a series of photos. Police said Newton admitted to meeting the victims and having sex with them.

He was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and released on $20,000 bail.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.