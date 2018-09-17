A man Hillsborough County deputies say wrote a worthless check for $246,445.51 to buy a Winnebago has been found -- along with the stolen RV -- in Broward County.

After news of the RV theft was broadcast on television, detectives got a tip that led them to the vehicle, which was stopped Friday at an RV park in the city of Oakland Park.

Previous: Man writes bad check for $246K, drives off in RV in Seffner, deputies say

Robert Schneider, 59, was arrested nearby.

Managers of the Seffner business that sold the RV will pick it up from an impound lot in Broward County.

Schneider will be extradited back to Hillsborough County, where deputies say he will be held on a $150,000 bond for first-degree grand theft.

