NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A local man has been arrested and accused of walking into a New Port Richey home, putting a gun to a woman's head and zip-tying her neck.

Police say Dean Miller, 57, walked into a garage with two people inside and threatened them with a pistol.

One of them ran to a neighbor's home to call 911 while Miller allegedly grabbed the other person, forcing her inside the home and zip-tying her hands. When she tried to move, police say it angered Miller, who they say then forced her to the ground and put a zip tie around her neck.

Miller then reportedly ran from the home towards Bandura Avenue. The woman ran to a neighbor, who helped her remove the zip tie, according to law enforcement.

Port Richey and New Port Richey police set up a perimeter to find Miller. Police spotted Miller in a silver truck and stopped him as he was going into a nearby bar.

Miller was arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated battery and false imprisonment. The woman who was zip-tied had minor injuries from the binding.

